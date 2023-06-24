Tehran calls for regional dialogue mechanism

TEHRAN- Iran’s foreign minister has advocated for the formation of a cooperative framework for consultation and cooperation among Persian Gulf countries.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed the need for the creation of a shared platform for communication and collaboration among the Persian Gulf nations in a post on his Instagram account on Friday.

“All of our nations have a right to a better, safer, and more affluent future, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to increase its efforts in this direction,” he added.

“Given the importance of neighbors in the foreign policy of our country and in order to strengthen the policy of neighborliness of the 13th administration, shortly after hosting the Saudi foreign minister and the fruitful talks in Tehran, I headed for the 4 countries of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in the south of the Persian Gulf,” Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

Amir Abdollahian also noted, “Negotiations with the senior authorities and my colleagues in these nations were really fruitful and productive, and they looked hopeful for all of the nations in the crucial north and south of the Persian Gulf.”

“The negotiations also signaled a ‘better, safer, and more prosperous future’ for the people who share such strong and enduring ties of kinship, friendship, and compassion,” he added.

According to the website of the Foreign Ministry, he stressed that “the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that setting up a joint mechanism for dialogue and cooperation with the participation of all littoral states of the strategic region of the Persian Gulf is necessary and fruitful more than ever before.”

While applauding the UN secretary general’s initiative to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers from the region in New York, he continued, “To this end, we will put forth the idea of forming a ‘forum of dialogue and cooperation’ with the participation of all the countries in the north and south of the Persian Gulf and we will also give the details in writing to all our southern neighbors in the near future.”

The Iranian foreign minister added, “A better, safer, and more affluent future is the shared right of all our nations, and Iran is resolved to intensify its efforts for this cause.”

The Iranian foreign minister also posted a tweet in Arabic, as stating, “The realization of growth and development in the region and a bright future for our future generations is not possible except through brotherhood, friendship and cooperation.”