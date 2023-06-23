Iran FM concludes trip to Persian Gulf states with “very good news”

TEHRAN- Following his tour of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated on Thursday that there will be “very good news” on economic and commercial cooperation with the Persian Gulf states.

In a significant development highlighting the increasing relations among Persian Gulf countries, Amir Abdollahian met on Thursday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Abdu Dhabi to discuss “bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation.”

The foreign minister extended an invitation from President Ebrahim Raisi for Sheikh Mohammed to visit Tehran, Iran’s foreign ministry said.

The two sides emphasized the necessity of capitalizing on favorable achievements to benefit the people of the region and promote regional stability and prosperity.

Expanding collaboration in a number of areas featured highly in the 90-minute meeting.

Both sides agreed that coordination, planning, and collaborative action were required to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the commercial and economic sectors, and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in fostering bilateral connections.

On the basis of the common interests of the nations and peoples in the region, they also decided to put regional cooperation measures into action.

Amir Abdollahian subsequently met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who highlighted “the significance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership.”

As they addressed topics of common interest, regional trends, and bilateral ties, the two senior diplomats placed a high value on the necessity of fostering collaboration between the two neighbors.

Among the topics discussed were the areas of collaboration between Iran and the UAE in different political, economic, commercial, consular, cultural, and scientific spheres.

The trip to the UAE was the last leg of Amir Abdollahian’s tour to Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. The tour was the most recent in a flurry of diplomatic actions taken by Tehran to strengthen ties with neighbors and stabilize the region.

Amir Abdollahian concluded his Persian Gulf visit by saying, “In the framework of economic and commercial cooperation, we will have very good news for our beloved nation and the nations of these four countries in the future.”

“New chapter”

The chief diplomat said his visit to the southern neighbors open a new chapter in ties.

“The cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf has entered a new chapter. In each of these countries, we have seriously put bilateral issues on our agenda.”

A major change in regional cooperation and a push for fence-mending have resulted from an agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March to heal relations after a years-long break.

“We discussed with each of these countries about removing obstacles and facilitating cooperation in areas of economy, commerce, tourism, science, and technology as well as other areas of interest.”

‘Regional dialogue forum welcomed’

Amir Abdollahian also said Iran’s proposal for regional dialogue forum was welcomed by each country he visited.

“Regarding the regional cooperation between the northern and southern littoral states of the Persian Gulf, the idea of forming a dialogue and regional cooperation forum was proposed and it was welcomed by each of the four countries we visited,” he noted.

The minister said the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the neighboring eight countries, namely those on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf plus Iran and Iraq, will be held in September at the initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“We take this initiative of the Secretary General as a good omen,” Amir Abdollahian said.