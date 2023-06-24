Official cautions unilateral sanctions hinder women’s empowerment

TEHRAN- Khadijeh Karimi, director general for international affairs at Iran’s vice presidency for women and family affairs, has asserted that unilateral sanctions from the West and brutal, illegal actions impede the advancement, expansion, and prosperity of women in a variety of fields.

Karimi made the remarks on Friday at the working group on discrimination against women and girls in the Swiss city of Geneva.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in the inherent dignity of women, and articles 20 and 21 of the Iranian Constitution emphasize the equality of all men and women,” she noted.

Karimi also criticized Iran’s expulsion from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), expressing regret that the action was a glaring instance of discrimination against women, particularly Iranian women.

She continued by saying that the Islamic Republic has pursued the empowerment of women and girls with more vigor and seriousness in spite of such overt and illegal discrimination.

Despite the obstacles brought about by the unconstitutional U.S. sanctions, Iranian authorities insist that their nation is devoted to empowering women and advancing their rights.

Addressing a UN meeting entitled “Women, Peace, and Security: Towards the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of Resolution 1325 (2000)” in New York in March, Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said the Islamic Republic takes into account the “concerns voiced” by its women and girls and considers it as one of its “top priorities”.

Ershadi also said Iran believes that there is always room for “protecting and promoting women’s human rights.”

The female diplomat said Iran has made “significant progress” in its efforts to empower women and will make endeavors to promote their status.

“We continue to work to empower Iranian women and girls and to ensure that their rights are upheld while actively taking into account the concerns voiced by our women and girls. This is one of our top priorities, and we’ll endeavor to make progress in it,” she said.

“Despite facing challenges, such as the inhumane unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, Iran remains committed to promoting women’s rights and has made significant progress in empowering women,” Ershadi noted.

She added, “Armed conflicts have devastating and disproportionate effects on women and girls, who are often the primary victims of violence, displacement, and human rights abuses. They also face economic hardships, limited access to healthcare and education, and increased vulnerability and marginalization.”

She said that “women and girls in Afghanistan have been severely impacted by recent ban restrictions and it is essential that the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan honor their obligations to ensure women's access to education, work, and political participation.”

“In Palestine, foreign occupation is the most significant threat to the security of Palestinian women and girls, particularly in Gaza, where they are the main victim of a long-standing blockade and Israeli regime bombing. The Council should compel the Israeli regime to end its occupation of Palestine, lift the inhumane blockade of Gaza, and stop its crimes against women and girls,” the female diplomat averred.