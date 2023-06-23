EU’s Mora calls JCPOA the best option

TEHRAN - The European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora has called the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the “best possible” agreement.

“For the EU, JCPOA is the best possible, if not the only, framework to address the legitimate non-proliferation concerns of the international community on the Iranian nuclear program,” Mora tweeted on Wednesday after talks in Doha, Qatar, with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, who acts as Tehran’s chief nuclear negotiator with the West.

Mora said he and Bagheri Kani held talks on Tuesday and Wednesday on series of difficult issues, including the JCPOA.

“Intense talks yesterday and today with Vice Minister Bagheri Kani in Doha on a range of difficult bilateral, regional and international issues, including the way forward on the JCPOA,” Mora added.

Mora also praised the resumption of ties between Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

For his part, Bagheri Kani called talks with Mora as “constructive”, saying they held talks on series of issues including ways to remove sanctions on Iran.

“Had a serious and constructive meeting with Enrique Mora in Doha. We exchanged views and discussed a range of issues including negotiations on sanctions lifting,” Kani tweeted on Wednesday.

The nuclear talks between Iran and the West (the European Union and the U.S.) to revive the JCPOA came to a standstill as the protests erupted in Iran in September last year.

During the talks Iran kept insisting that the U.S. should provide assurances that it will not renege on its commitments to quit the JCPOA again if it is revived.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out the JCPOA in May 2018 and introduced sanctions in line with his policy of “maximum pressure” policy against Iran.

Trump abandoned the deal despite the fact that it is has been endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Based on the JCPOA, Iran was tasked to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanction.