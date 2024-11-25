Iran highlights plight of female Palestinians on Int'l Day to end violence against women

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in light of the “International Day for the Prohibition of Violence Against Women”, urged the global community to advocate for the vulnerable Palestinian women and girls facing oppression from the occupying Zionist regime.

Esmail Baqaei, in a message shared on X on Monday, highlighted the significance of November 25 as a day designated to address violence against women. He emphasized the grave violence stemming from decades of harsh Israeli occupation and colonial atrocities in occupied Palestine.

The spokesperson underscored, “The scale and severity of violence against women and girls in Gaza are unprecedented and alarming, stating that tens of thousands have been killed or injured over the past year, with all mothers, women, and girls in Gaza subjected to violence. Additionally, starvation and forced displacement are rampant issues.”

A recent report published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in November 2024, indicates that Israel's military aggression in Gaza has led to the deaths of at least 44,211 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. The report also asserts that women and children represent nearly 70% of those fatalities.

Women are particularly vulnerable to the effects of war. In Gaza, many women and girls are suffering from skin diseases due to inadequate sanitation. Furthermore, UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wateridge reported that a significant number of women and girls detained by Israeli soldiers have been subjected to rape, with some deaths resulting from the severe torture inflicted during repeated assaults.

