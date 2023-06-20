After talks in Doha, Amir Abdollahian arrived in Muscat

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, paid a visit to Qatar and later Oman for a number of political meetings.

Amir Abdollahian arrived in Qatar’s capital early Tuesday after receiving a formal invitation from his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also Qatar’s prime minister.

Iran’s top diplomat traveled with an entourage that included the foreign minister’s aides, foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, and an MP sitting on the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Amir Abdollahian exchanged views with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The authorities from Iran and Qatar discussed topics of common interest on bilateral, regional, and global levels.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized Tehran’s readiness for joint cooperation with Qatar to develop relations in various areas and speed up the implementation of the past agreements in economic and commercial fields.

Expressing his satisfaction with the excellent political relations between the two countries, the chief diplomat said it is necessary to increase and improve economic, commercial and cultural relations between the two countries along with the political ones.

He also called for promotion of dialogue and cooperation between the eight countries bordering the Persian Gulf (Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia) in order to create a collective mechanism with the aim of securing the common interests and security of the countries.

Amir Abdollahian appreciated Qatar's efforts and initiatives in helping to resolve regional issues and problems and emphasized Iran's continued support for Qatar's constructive actions in this direction.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the very good, strong and sincere relations between the two countries. He said that Iran has a special place in the region and his country has no limits for developing relations with Iran.

He also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the relations between the two countries, suggesting that it is necessary to increase joint efforts to achieve the highest goals set in the talks with the President of Iran in the commercial and economic fields.

Amir Abdollahian and Sheikh Mohammad discussed several issues of mutual interests, particularly in areas of economic cooperation.

In a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar, they also reviewed strategies for enhancing economic and commercial ties between their two energy-rich countries.

Additionally, they talked about the revival of the Iran nuclear agreement with foreign powers and lifting of U.S. sanctions against the nation.

They talked about strategies for boosting the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar, facilitating private sector’s economic and commercial activities, fostering maritime transportation cooperation, and enhancing the activities of the ports in the two nations for the transportation of goods and passengers.

The economic cooperation joint commission sessions were also reviewed, and the foreign ministers discussed consular matters, including the situation of Iranian nationals detained in Qatar.

His travel to Qatar comes after the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin, made similar trip to Doha last week.

Iran’s top banker met with Qatari officials during his visit to explore ways to strengthen the two nations’ financial, banking, and economic ties.

The Iranian foreign minister said in a tweet that his trips to Qatar and Oman are intended to develop ties with the two Arab nations and carry out agreements reached by high-ranking officials from the three nations.

He pointed out the enormous economic, commercial, and political potential enjoyed by Iran’s neighbors.

Amir Abdollahian stated that one of the fundamental tenets of the Iranian administration’s foreign policy principle is the continued expansion of all-out connections with neighbors.

In a phone conversation earlier in June, the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar covered a wide variety of topics, from enhancing relations to the most recent regional developments.

The administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been assiduously pursuing a good-neighborliness strategy to strengthen ties with the countries in the region since its inception.

14 significant economic cooperation agreements, including one to remove visa restrictions for travelers between Iran and Qatar, were signed during Raisi’s visit to Doha in February 2022.