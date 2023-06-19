Iran striving to widen ties with Africans: FM

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister, has emphasized the importance that Tehran places on deepening ties with African nations.

In a meeting with Issa Boro, the visiting secretary general of Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry, on Sunday in Tehran, Amir Abdollahian said that fostering relations with African nations holds a significant position in Iran’s foreign policy.

Improvement of ties with African nations is a priority for Iran in terms of foreign policy, according to the foreign minister.

Additionally, Amir Abdollahian applauded the growth of bilateral ties between the two countries.

He continued by saying that the next joint commission meeting between the two nations would be a great chance to develop bilateral ties in the areas of business, science, and education.

Boro, for his part, stated that the major purpose of his visit to Tehran was to investigate several areas of interest to both nations, particularly their commercial links.

Burkina Faso is committed to opening an embassy in Tehran and sending an ambassador, he emphasized.

In light of both nations’ commitment to strengthen connections and taking into account Iran’s engineering skills and significant advancements, Boro continued, the necessary conditions are now in place for the relationship to deepen in all sectors.

In a phone conversation with Olivia Rouamba, his counterpart from Burkina Faso, in April of last year, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the Islamic Republic’s commitment to fostering relations with all African nations, particularly Burkina Faso.

The establishment of a joint cooperation commission between the two countries was stressed by the Iranian foreign minister, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In other parts of his remarks, Amir Abdollahian voiced concern about the actions of the Takfiri terrorist organizations in Burkina Faso and West Africa.

For her part, Rouamba urged the growth of technological and scientific collaboration as well as obtaining aid from Iran in a variety of disciplines.

Iran can offer Burkina Faso its expertise in this area as a nation that has long struggled with terrorism, she continued.

Iran has worked to strengthen its ties with regional, Eastern, and African countries under President Ebrahim Raisi as opposed to Western nations, many of whom have placed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

At a significant meeting held in Tehran in February of last year, firms and official representatives from Iran and Africa discussed methods to strengthen business connections.

Burkina Faso’s senior diplomat also held talks on Sunday with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

Bagheri Kani also said that Iran has a plan to strengthen ties with Burkina Faso.

“Iran has put on its agenda the program of expanding ties with Burkina Faso,” he added.

For his part, the Burkinabe official, said that his nation has the political will to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is rich in historical civilization and culture.

Additionally, Boro declared that his country will open an embassy in Tehran.

Bagheri Kani welcomed the embassy plan, saying the joint commission for comprehensive cooperation is a suitable mechanism for pursuing issues of mutual interest.