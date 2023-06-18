“Positive, constructive mood prevailed throughout Iran-Saudi negotiations”

TEHRAN- Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has said that conversations between Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his visiting Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan took place in a “very positive and constructive atmosphere.”

“Various subjects of interest to both countries in bilateral, regional, and international domains were discussed, leading to good agreements for future steps aimed at expanding bilateral relations,” Kanaani said on Saturday.

Three months after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations after a seven-year break, Prince Farhan made an official trip to Tehran on Saturday.

Kanaani also denied media speculation about why the previously scheduled venue for the press conference between Iranian and Saudi top diplomats had to be changed.

He stated that the venue had been altered owing to technological issues.

Iran and Saudi Arabia play important roles in West Asia, and improving ties between the two countries can have larger ramifications for regional stability and collaboration.