Israel’s acts are clear example of organized crime and official terrorism: Iran

TEHRAN- The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has sharply denounced Israel’s slaughter of Palestinians, charging that the occupying regime is engaging in “organized crime and official terrorism” while the rest of the world remains mute.

At least five Palestinians were murdered and 66 others were injured in an attack by Israeli Special Forces on the occupied city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Monday.

The massacre of Palestinians, including children, women, and the elderly, as well as the destruction of Palestinians’ property and homes, he asserted, are “clear examples of organized crime and official terrorism.”

These crimes have increased by the Zionists in recent months in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian official underscored that immediate action must be taken by the international community, particularly the United Nations, to stop such heinous activities.

Kanaani also raised worry about the UN and other nations’ inactivity about Israel’s increase of unauthorized settlers in the West Bank.

He criticized Western nations for remaining silent over Israel’s settlement operations and asked international organizations and Palestinian-supporting countries to uphold their legal, moral, and ethical obligations by defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Iranian official emphasized that Israel must be held accountable for its crimes and actions that violate international law and conventions.

Over the last year, tensions in the occupied West Bank have risen as a result of violent raids carried out by the Israeli military under the pretense of apprehending so-called “wanted” Palestinians.