Iran strongly condemns terror attack on Ugandan school 

TEHRAN - Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani on Sunday strongly condemned a terror attack on a school in western Uganda, which killed and injured scores of students.

He said the horrific act of terrorism in Uganda is a cause for concern, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

The barbaric attack, Kanaani said, showed once again that terrorism and extremism are a pervasive danger to the world community, and an effective battle against it requires the cooperation and responsible action on the part of the world community and relevant international organizations.

Kanaani offered condolences to and sympathy with the government and nation of Uganda, the families of the victims, and the injured.

He expressed hope that “with a serious and effective fight against extremism and terrorism, we will witness peace and stability in different regions of the world, including in Africa.”

More than 40 people were killed in the attack linked to the Daesh terrorist group. Authorities of the West African country said a number of people were also abducted during the attack.

“Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group,” defense spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said on Twitter.

