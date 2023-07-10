Foreign Ministry calls US, European bans on Iran ‘illegal’

TEHRAN- Iran asserts that the United States and its European allies have frequently used unilateral sanctions as “an illegal tool” against the Iranian nation.

“Resorting to sanctions is illegal, is a violation of the legal rights of the Iranian nation, and is a violation of human rights,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a regular news briefing on Monday.

Kanaani was referring to the sanctions that have been put in place against Iran over the years by the U.S. and its European allies - France, Britain, and Germany - particularly after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

“We believe that three European countries failed to honor the JCPOA obligations as much as the United States did and should be held accountable,” he added.

He stated that after breaking the terms of the deal, they continue to level false allegations against Iran and impose unjustified sanctions on the nation.

“Iran reserves the right to show a proportionate, balanced, and serious response,” he noted.

Iran FM trip to Azerbaijan

On Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s recent visit to Baku, the spokesperson said it is fortunate that the two nations are moving toward positive and productive relations.

The two sides also decided to repair bilateral ties following the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran in late January that left one staff member dead and two others wounded.

In remarks in February, the spokesperson said Iran had opened an inquiry into the incident shortly after it took place and said that the perpetrator had been apprehended and his personal motivations had been made known.

Amir Abdollahian visited Baku last week to attend the NAM foreign ministerial meeting. While in the Caucasus nation, Amir Abdollahian held talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

Saudi Arabia, Iran both appoint ambassadors

Kanaani also told the press conference that ties between Tehran and Riyadh are progressing as planned.

Both Iran and Saudi Arabia have named their ambassadors to the other nation and have agreed to swap them in due course.

After seven years of discord, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in a joint statement in China on March 10 that they will reestablish diplomatic ties.

Africa-Iran collaboration

The spokesperson also confirmed that the Iranian president will begin his trips to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe early on Tuesday morning.

Since Africa is the continent of opportunities and its economy has grown and attracted the attention of important countries worldwide, naturally Iran can deepen its ties with African countries based on shared values and economic potential, the spokesman added.

“Albania aware of facts underlying Iran criticism of MKO”

The official also highlighted that Tehran had warned Tirana regarding the terrorist nature of the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) from the outset of the transit of its members to Albania.

He added that the MKO operations had cost both Iran and Albania a lot.

Kanaani added that Iran is pleased to see that Albania finally recognized the Islamic Republic’s sincerity on the matter.

Tehran anticipates Tirana will designate the MKO as a terrorist group since a recent inquiry by the Albanian government proved that they are a terrorist and hostile group.

Kanaani also emphasized that Iran has requested the extradition of terrorist group members from many European nations.