Iran summons Italian ambassador as Rome hosts MKO ringleader

TEHRAN- Iran has summoned Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran, Giuseppe Perrone, to express strong opposition to the Italian parliament’s decision to welcome the ringleader of the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO).

Majid Nili Ahmad-Abadi, director general for Western Europe at the Foreign Ministry, urged Italy on Thursday to uphold its international commitments in the “fight against terrorism.”

The meeting between MKO ringleader Maryam Rajavi and a few Italian lawmakers drew vitriol from Tehran for being “clearly an example of promoting and encouraging terrorism.”

“The Islamic Republic does not tolerate support for terrorism in any shape by anyone and categorically censures it,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Iran recognizes free speech and behavior within the bounds of the law and respects the national sovereignty of other nations.

In order to protect the rule of law and the freedom of those who uphold it, the ministry said, “All governance mechanisms of the civilized world seek punishment for terrorists.”

The official in charge emphasized how detested the MKO is among the Iranian people, stressing, “Doubtless any move by anyone anywhere in support of terrorism is condemned. Iran urges the Italian government to demonstrate its seriousness in preventing the country from turning into a safe haven for terrorists.”

He went on to add, “Supporting terrorism would not protect Italy’s interests in fostering positive relations with Iran; on the contrary, it will severely damage Italy’s reputation abroad.”

Rajavi apparently received an invitation from the Italian Parliament to take part in a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Since the Islamic Revolution’s triumph in 1979, the MKO has committed numerous terrorist acts against Iranian citizens and government figures. About 12,000 of the roughly 17,000 Iranians who lost their lives in terrorist assaults over the past 40 years have been victims of the MKO’s atrocities.