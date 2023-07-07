Iran summons British diplomat over London’s ‘destructive’ comments

TEHRAN- The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the British chargé d’affaires in response to “destructive and interventionist” comments of London’s ambassador to the UN against the Islamic Republic.

In the absence of the British ambassador to Tehran, the ministry’s director-general for Western Europe summoned Isabelle Marsh, hours after Barbara Woodward, the British representative to the UN, criticized Iran over its peaceful nuclear energy activity.

Woodward accused Iran of breaching UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.

In 2018, the U.S. pulled out of the agreement and reinstated the sanctions it had previously waived.

Following American pressure, Western allies of Washington, particularly the UK, began carefully following the U.S.’s sanctions line and ceased conducting business with Tehran.

Without mentioning the Western nations’ breaches of the agreement that led to the Islamic Republic’s reaction, Woodward criticized a series of retaliatory actions that the Islamic Republic has been pursuing.

She also charged Iran with providing drones to Russia, an accusation that Tehran has always refuted in keeping with its opposition to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official sharply rejected the envoy’s statements as meddling charges and informed the British chargé d’affaires of Iran’s protest at them.

“Refrain from walking into traps that are laid by the Zionist regime of Israel and terrorist groups,” he cautioned the British authorities.

The official was alluding to Tel Aviv’s and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization’s (MKO) relentless defamation efforts against Iran that aim to harm Iran’s reputation on the international scene.

“Continuation of the destructive approach on Britain’s part would be unacceptable, and would surely be met by the Islamic Republic’s reciprocal, proportionate, and effective measures,” the Foreign Ministry official warned.

Additionally on Thursday, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly announced that the nation has established additional sanctions against Iran that would give the UK more authority to target “decision makers.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tehran would respond to London’s unacceptable strategy in a balanced and reciprocal manner.

The ministry deemed the most recent British sanctions against Iran as unlawful.