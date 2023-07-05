NAM summit an opportunity to improve Tehran-Baku relations, MP says

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker Abolfazl Amouei has described the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) as an opportunity to improve relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting is being held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku with the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

“The presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the meeting of the Organization of Non-Aligned Countries is a positive move because the Islamic Republic was one of the founders of this movement and at one point it was the head of this organization,” Amouei told Iranian state news agency IRNA.

He added, “The governing policies of this organization including the pursuit of multilateralism are in line with the advancement of national interests in Iran's foreign policy agenda, and its realization will be beneficial for other member countries of this organization as well.”

The MP also praised the NAM foreign ministers for condemning insult against Islamic sanctities in response to the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

This move can be effective in solidifying cohesion among Islamic countries, he noted.

“Also, this summit is an opportunity to promote the active diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to resolve possible misunderstandings,” he continued.

Amouei referred to the many cultural and historical, religious, and even kinship commonalities between the people of Iran and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Therefore, any attempt to resolve misunderstandings in Iran-Azerbaijan relations is a step forward. The harmful and interventionist role of the Zionist regime in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking place in the direction of destroying these historical and kinship relations,” he added.

Amouei said, “Steps have been taken by the officials of the two countries for clarification, and recently contacts were made between the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran in order to improve relations. More measures of this kind are also anticipated.”

The lawmaker noted, “It seems that if the negative atmosphere created against Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan by some enemies is removed, the Republic of Azerbaijan will definitely benefit more from friendly relations with Iran. The Islamic Republic is not opposed to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, but Iran's principled position is to oppose the change of geopolitical borders.”

Iran considers the Republic of Azerbaijan as an effective partner of the North-South corridor, and the development of this corridor is aimed at strengthening the two nations’ ties and improve the trade relations between the Islamic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Amouei pointed out.

According to the policy of the Raisi government, which is to develop and strengthen relations with neighboring and regional countries, resolving misunderstandings will be positive steps for the interests of the two nations, Amouei stated.