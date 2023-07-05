Iran urges intl. bodies to hold Israel responsible for kidnapping of diplomats

TEHRAN- Iran on Wednesday urged international bodies to hold Israel responsible for the fate of the four Iranian diplomats who were abducted in Lebanon in 1982 and open the door to prosecuting the criminals.

“Based on the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the Islamic Republic of Iran holds the Zionist regime and its supporters responsible for all aspects of the kidnapping and the terrorist act given the fact that the incident took place during the occupation of Lebanon by Israel,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the 41st anniversary of the abduction of the diplomats.

“Iran requests relevant international and human rights organizations to accept their legal and humanitarian responsibilities in this regard, take necessary measures to exert pressure on the Zionist regime, ensure its maximum cooperation towards shedding light on the fate of our loved ones, and provide the grounds for punishing those behind the crime and the violation of international law,” it added.

Ahmad Motevasselian, Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi, Taqi Rastegar Moqaddam, and Kazem Akhavan were taken hostage by a squad of gunmen supported by Israel on July 4, 1982, the same year that Israel invaded Lebanon, at an inspection post in northern Lebanon.

Iran asserts that Phalange members kidnapped the diplomats and delivered them to Israel.

Regarding their demise, there have been multiple stories over the years. While some insist that they are still alive and incarcerated in Israeli jails, others thought they had been slain by the paramilitary group, the statement added.

Despite the enormous political and legal efforts made by the Lebanese government and international rights organizations, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment that the efforts to ascertain the fate of the four diplomats had been “inconclusive”.

Another reason given for the failure of the search was “the irresponsibility of the Zionist regime and those behind the kidnapping, the loss of many evidence and documents with the passage of time, and the lack of a serious and effective action by relevant international organizations,” the ministry stated.

Iran, the statement continued, expects the fraternal and friendly Lebanese government to continue its efforts both at home and abroad to assist in locating the whereabouts of the missing diplomats.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to meticulously continuing its follow-up actions until the fate of its kidnapped diplomats is established.