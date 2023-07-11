Iran reacts to issues raised about Arash gas field

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to issues surrounding the Arash gas field, saying Iran has always paid attention to exploitation of shared resources.

“This issue, along with maritime border demarcation, has been one of the topics discussed between Iran and Kuwait, and the last round of legal and technical negotiations in this regard was held on 13 March 2023 in Tehran between Iranian and Kuwaiti delegations at the level of senior managers of the foreign ministries of both sides,” Kanaani said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While taking into account common interests and the principle of good neighborliness with all neighbors, including Kuwait, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always paid attention to issues related to the delimitation of maritime boundaries and the exploitation of common hydrocarbon resources,” Kanaani added.

The spokesman said, “The policy of the 13th administration is based on dialog, cooperation and participation, and the issues between the two sides will be pursued within the same framework.”

The issue of the joint gas field between Iran and Kuwait and Saudi Arabia has been making headlines over the last few days, with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia saying Iran has no share in the Al Durra gas field, which is known as Arash in Iran.

On Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei said the issue of Arash/Al Durra gas field should be settled through diplomatic dialogue. “We believe that solving problems through friendly consultation and negotiation is the best way, and we respect and support the sovereignty of every country in the region,” he said in remarks to Kuwaiti newspaper al-Qabas.