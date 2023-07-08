French support for MEK runs counter to international norms: MP

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Tavangar has said that France’s support for the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) is not in conformity with international norms.

“The support of the French government to the group of Hypocrites (MEK) is not based on international norms and rules,” the lawmaker told Fars News. “Certainly, the continuation of hosting and supporting a terrorist group will be against humanitarian and legal standards. The presence of the killers of 17,000 terror martyrs in Paris is a clear insult to the Iranian nation, and these behaviors will certainly be met with protests by Iranians and victims of terrorism.”

Tavangar added, “Certainly, the presence of members of the Hypocrites with violent behavior in this country, in addition to creating psychological insecurity for French citizens, will cause a behavioral disorder in the foreign policy of Paris. The outcome of this contradictory behavior, which suggests the continuation of negotiations on the one hand and support for the terrorists on the other hand, will not be satisfactory.”

He continued, “The example of the continuation of these contradictions has become more obvious in the recent events in France, which started with the death of a young man. On the one hand, the French statesmen want to reduce the level of violence, and on the other hand, they are creating an environment for violent terrorists, and they give them permission to hold a rally.”



The remarks came after France allowed the MEK group to hold their annual gathering after banning it for security reasons. MEK has been racked in recent weeks after Albanian police stormed their camps in Tirana.

Earlier, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, also condemned the French government for allowing the terrorist Mujaheddin-e Khalq (MEK) group to hold a gathering in a Paris suburb.

Kanaani said France playing host to a gathering of the MEK terrorist cult at the same time with the political and social discontent and nationwide popular protests in the country is a result of the French government’s lack of attention to the demands of its citizens and continuation of political support for terrorist groupings. The Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the French government act, according to a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry.

He stressed that French government officials opt to provide the ground for the gathering of terrorists, after their recent scandal in Albania that reverberated across the world, rather than making up for their past grave mistakes of supporting the murderers of the people of Iran and focusing on finding the root causes and final settlement of the deep-rooted problems and crisis inside France and instead of correcting the discriminatory and racially-charged treatments of the French citizens.

In a recent presser, Kanaani described the French government’s decision to allow the MEK terrorist group to hold the gathering as “controversial.”

He called on the French government to stop hosting MEK. “This is one of our demands from the French government and Iran will not back down from its demands,” he said.