Iran lambastes France for hosting MEK gathering

TEHRAN – Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, on Sunday, condemned the French government for allowing the terrorist Mujaheddin-e Khalq (MEK) group to hold a gathering in a Paris suburb.

Kanaani said France playing host to a gathering of the MEK terrorist cult at the same time with the political and social discontent and nationwide popular protests in the country is a result of the French government’s lack of attention to the demands of its citizens and continuation of political support for terrorist groupings. The Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the French government act, according to a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry.

He stressed that French government officials opt to provide the ground for the gathering of terrorists, after their recent scandal in Albania that reverberated across the world, rather than making up for their past grave mistakes of supporting the murderers of the people of Iran and focusing on finding the root causes and final settlement of the deep-rooted problems and crisis inside France and instead of correcting the discriminatory and racially-charged treatments of the French citizens.

The spokesman warned Paris of the political and legal repercussions of continuing to support and host terrorists and murderers of Iranian citizens and officials.

“Terrorists, who have betrayed their own country and people by committing horrible and shocking crimes, will definitely not spare their foreign sponsors of such betrayal. From this viewpoint, supporters of terrorists not only will not benefit from them, but also they will ultimately suffer the backlash from their own measures,” said Kanaani.

Kanaani also advised French government officials to attend to the demands of their own people rather than supporting terrorist groupings to spark terror and riots in other countries.

The spokesman noted that keen eyes of the Iranian nation and the free-thinkers in the world will not fail to notice hypocritical approaches in countering terrorism.

In a presser on Monday, Kanaani described the French government’s decision to allow the MEK terrorist group to hold the gathering as “controversial.”

He called on the French government to stop hosting MEK. “This is one of our demands from the French government and Iran will not back down from its demands,” he said.