Iran criticizes Israel for using ‘iron fist’ to suppress protesters

TEHRAN- Unmasked Zionist tyrants have come under censure from Iran for using an “iron fist” to suppress demonstrators who wanted to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that “the occupying and criminal Zionists tried for many years to portray their fake regime as the most democratic entity in West Asia.”

But the oppressive Zionist leaders are now controlling the unrest with an “iron fist,” Kanaani said.

According to the Iranian spokesperson, the protest leaders have warned Netanyahu that Israel is perched precariously close to a cliff.

Israel has seen thousands-strong anti-regime rallies over the past several weeks in Tel Aviv and other cities. The main issue is Netanyahu’s contentious desire to restructure the judiciary.

The plan seeks to scrap a number of the Supreme Court’s powers to make it incapable of overriding the decisions made by the far-right cabinet.

It also seeks to give sweeping powers to the political elite in the process of selecting judges for the court.

Netanyahu was forced to put the proposal on hold in March in order to allow for discussions on the matter.

However, seeing the negotiations as fruitless, the prime minister re-launched his campaign to push through the reform package in June, touting new moderate suggestions.

The idea for judicial reform raised concerns from President Isaac Herzog in March that it would result in “civil war.”

Back in June, at a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, the new Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, noted that resistance is the best method to end the more than 75-year Zionist occupation of Palestine.

Ahmadian said that the resistance’s involvement in the Saif Al Quds battle was a significant turning point that led to tactical successes for the resistance movement.

The resistance’s unity and support for the Islamic Jihad movement in this war disappointed the Zionist regime, Ahmadian stated.

He noted that the Palestinian resistance, which previously engaged in combat in Gaza to protect itself, has now reached a stage of readiness as it increases its presence there.