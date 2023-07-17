Tehran urges U.S. to avoid ‘provocative’ acts in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Ministry has encouraged the U.S. to avoid any “provocative” actions in the region, especially near its borders, and emphasized that it has the right to use “deterrent measures” as permitted by international law.

The U.S. government has never played a peaceful and helpful role in the matter of regional security, according to Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, who was speaking at a weekly news conference on Monday.

“Iran monitors with sensitivity and accuracy any illegal and unconstructive act that affects the security of the region, and it will pay special attention to any provocative and illegal moves, especially near its borders,” he added.

Kanaani also issued a warning that the Islamic Republic will retaliate against the U.S. actions by using its “inalienable rights.”

Given the capabilities of the Armed Forces to safeguard the security of borders, as well as that of shipping and aviation in the Persian Gulf region, Iran “reserves the right to take due deterrent measures in accordance with international law, rules and regulations,” he explained.

A senior American defense official announced on Friday that the U.S. will dispatch F-16 fighter planes to the Persian Gulf this weekend in an effort to “protect ships” against what it called “Iranian seizures.”

An unnamed official said that the F-16s will provide air support for ships traveling through the vital Strait of Hormuz and boost U.S. military visibility in the region.

“Iran’s Persian Gulf islands non-negotiable”

Kanaani also stressed during his media briefing that Iran has never regarded the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and the Lesser Tunbs to be subject to negotiation.

Iran, he added, “views the interference of any party, including the Emirates and Russia, as unacceptable and rejects it,” emphasizing that the nation will respond strongly to such statements.

In a joint statement released last week, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia disputed Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands.

In their statement, the ministers said the issue should be settled through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

According to a top Iranian diplomat, Tehran has officially protested to the Russian authorities on this matter.

“Political, inaccurate, and unconstructive positions will not throw a wrench in Iran’s indisputable and non-negotiable sovereignty over the three Iranian islands,” he noted.

Iran demands an end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

The spokesperson also made a reference to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, stating that any action that inflames hostilities is “unconstructive” since it serves no one but rather undermines global peace and security.

“Iran believes that returning to the political process is the way out of the war. Influential actors should help strengthen the political path against the military solution,” he pointed out.

In February 2022, Russia initiated a military attack on Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin stating that the move was intended to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” the East European country.

“European inmates tried under Iranian law”

Kanaani also spoke about discussions between Iran and Europe about the exchange of Iranian detainees.

“We believe that the people who are imprisoned in Iran have committed crimes and violated Iran’s national laws, and therefore they were interrogated and tried based on Iran’s laws,” he said.

While it is not a responsibility to pardon a prisoner who has committed a crime, Iran has taken action in such cases for humanitarian reasons, he stressed.

Hosting MKO example of supporting terrorism

Kanaani also said Iran has taken formal, serious, and urgent actions in response to Italy’s recent move in favor of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group.

He stated that harboring MKO members and leaders is a clear example of aiding terrorism and contradicts governments’ international responsibilities to combat terrorism and European nations’ human rights claims.

Iran has responded seriously to the issue by summoning the Italian ambassador and publicly expressing its viewpoint, he added.

The spokesman emphasized that the legal prosecution of MKO members and leaders will go on.