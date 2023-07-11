U.S. intelligence says Iran not developing nuclear weapons

TEHRAN- According to a U.S. intelligence assessment, while Iran has increased efforts that may aid in the development of nuclear weapons, it is not now pursuing them.

The assessment issued on Monday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that Iran has been working to strengthen its potential to allegedly make a nuclear bomb since 2020, but has thus far fallen short of that goal.

“Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device,” it said.

However, it claimed that Iran is engaged on “research and development activities that would bring it closer to producing the fissile material needed for completing a nuclear device following a decision to do so.”

“Iran continues to breach the conditions of the 2015 nuclear agreement it reached with international powers over uranium enrichment,” it claimed.

“Iran continues to increase the size and enrichment level of its uranium stockpile beyond JCPOA limits,” the report said, adding that it also exceeds JCPOA prohibitions on advanced centrifuge research and development.

It also said that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspections, have largely validated these results.

In addition, the U.S. intelligence report claimed that Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities continue to constitute a substantial danger to West Asian countries.

“Iran has emphasized improving the accuracy, lethality, and reliability of its missiles,” the report said.

Tehran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear program is entirely for peaceful reasons and that the Islamic Republic has no plans to create nuclear weapons.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has even issued a fatwa expressing that the purchase, development, and use of nuclear weapons contradict Islamic precepts and are thus prohibited.