Iranian female VP says U.S. ranks first in violating women’s rights 

TEHRAN – Ensiyeh Khazali, the vice president of Iran for women and family affairs, has said that the U.S. is at the top of the list of countries violating the rights of women.

Khazali said the U.S. and other Western countries are using democracy as a disguise to cover up their problems.

“With the mask of democracy, defense of human rights, and defense of freedom, America has been able to cover up many of its problems and introduce itself as a claimant for the defense of human rights in the international community,” Khazali said, according to IRIB News.

She added, “America is the main accused and we must show the real face of America.”

Khazali also said that America does not have a good record domestically on many issues related to women's rights. “America allows double oppression of women in many issues related to women's affairs both with the rules it implements internally and with the procedures and functions it has,” Khazali stated.

The vice president also mentioned some cases of human rights violations in the United States, saying, “Women in prison, people who are killed by the police in this country, especially black women, as well as people who are the targets of rape and abuse in the work and office environments and at home, are among these cases, something that if revealed and expressed well, America ranks first in many crimes and violations of women's rights.”

She continued, “By covering up its crimes, America becomes a claimant and accuses countries like Iran where women have made significant progress. It oppresses women with a political and illegal move.”

She also referred to the recent developments in France, underlining that the scenes that were seen in France were full of violence and harsh encounters, which cannot be justified under any circumstances.

According to Khazali, the media war they have launched against Iran is absent in these cases and do not reflect many events in France.

She also pointed to the September 2022 unrest in Iran which broke out in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini, saying, “Western countries started disseminating propaganda during last year's riots in Iran. We need to know the real face of these countries so that everyone can see how the claimant countries would react if one of the things that happened in France happened in Iran.”