Colonial powers progressively declining: Senior security official

TEHRAN- Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that the axis of resistance is advancing quicker than anticipated against the colonial powers, particularly the United States.

The comments were delivered by Shamkhani on Thursday in Tehran at the “New World Order Geometry” conference’s closing ceremony.

“We are now at a critically historical juncture, and a change in the world order is accordingly of paramount importance. The new world order and mechanisms to approach it would prompt us to review our macro policies,” he underlined.

He stated that the opportunities and challenges of the new world order rely on how nations behave and prepare for such changes.

He also remarked that the new world order may either present big and bright chances or pose threats and dangers.

“We must prepare ourselves and increase our resilience for global transformations,” he noted.

Shamkhani also emphasized the need of preparing for the conditions brought about by the new world order and the changes that follow, adding that being prepared for such developments will allow one to make the most of the new world order.

Iran’s senior security official underscored the need for a change in the world order, noting that the present world order serves the interests of superpowers.

The shift in the world order is not good in nature, but it may be made positive via rigorous planning and competent leadership, according to Shamkhani.

Describing the world’s status quo as beneficial for the axis of resistance, Shamkhani cautioned that the doctrine of resistance should not be transformed into a doctrine of domination.

“Any new world order which would be established irrespective of just and divine codes will empower global arrogance,” he added.

On Wednesday, participants from dozens of nations gathered in Tehran, the capital of Iran, to begin the two-day International Conference on New World Order Geometry.

General Esmail Ahmadi Moqaddam, the president of the University of National Defense, who greeted the attendees in his speech, said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s remarks following the breakout of the Ukraine conflict sparked the idea for hosting such a conference.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri were among the main lecturers at the conference.

182 academics, professionals, and thinkers from 36 nations, including China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Oman, Syria and Iraq, are participating in the conference.