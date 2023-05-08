Iraq chief justice due in Tehran on Tuesday

TEHRAN – Faiq Zidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday in an official visit at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohsen Ejei.

The visit was announced by Kazem Gharibabadi, the Vice-President of the Judiciary for International Affairs.

“During this visit, which aims to develop and deepen legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries, various issues will be discussed and two memorandums of understanding will be signed for cooperation between the two sides,” Gharibabadi said, according to Al-Alam.

The visit will last for two days.

In March, Zidan met in Baghdad with the visiting Iranian Supreme National Security Council secretary, Ali Shamkhani. In the meeting, Zidan congratulated Iran on the Tehran-Riyadh agreement to restore bilateral relations, underlining Iraq’s support for the agreement.

Shamkhani reiterated the need to follow up on the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and prosecuting all those involved in it. He considered this a priority of Iran and Iraq.

He demanded tapping all available legal and international energies in this context.

Nearly a week ago, the head of the public prosecution office in Iraq ordered an investigation into former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s alleged involvement in the U.S. assassination of General Soleimani.

The prosecutor general instructed the Federal Court, which specializes in looking into all crimes, to pursue legal action regarding a complaint brought against al-Kadhimi and notify the office of the results, according to official documents released by the head of the public prosecution’s office on April 4 but made public recently.

The court is required to investigate a charge made against al-Kadhimi as a former intelligence chief by Hossein Monis, the leader of Harakat Huqooq (the Rights Movement) which is the political branch of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah.