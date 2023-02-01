Iraqi official urges concluding probe into Gen. Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN- Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, on Tuesday underscored the need to finalize the investigations related to the abhorrent assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and PMF deputy chief al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Al-Mandalawi made the remarks while receiving an Iranian delegation led by Kazem Gharib Abadi, the Judiciary deputy chief for international affairs and secretary general of Iran's High Council for Human Rights. The Iranian team had visited Iraq to demand the conclusion of the investigations into the assassinations of the anti-terror heroes.