Iranian diplomat calls for closer political talks with Kuwait

TEHRAN- Ali Bagheri Kani, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, on Monday called for expanding political dialogue with Kuwait.

Bagheri Kani made the comments at a meeting with Mansour Ayyad Alotaibi, the visiting deputy foreign minister of Kuwait.

Emphasizing the need to continue dialogue in all political, economic, consular, and cultural spheres, he referred to the comprehensive efforts to enhance ties between the two nations within the context of the Iranian government's initiative to strengthen connections with neighbors.

Bagheri Kani also called for hastening the implementation of bilateral agreements and highlighted the positive relationship that exists between the two countries.

Ayyad Alotaibi, however, complimented the Iranian government’s neighborhood policy and alluded to the shared and historical links between the two states.

He expressed hope that this approach will lead to increased bilateral and regional collaboration, as well as improved regional stability and security.

Also, he applauded Saudi Arabia and Iran’s agreement to restart ties and reopen embassies.