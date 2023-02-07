There’s high demand for Iranian-made defensive gears: top commander

TEHRAN- Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday there is a rising demand for Iranian-made military hardware across the world.

During a visit to the mausoleum of the late Islamic Republic founder on in south of Tehran, General Bagheri stated that Iran’s defense might and deterrence capabilities have increased to the point where more than 90% of the military equipment are produced domestically.

The commander also mentioned how more and more nations have expressed interest in buying Iranian military armament.

“The Armed Force continue to keep a close eye on the situation and improve their preparation while Iran’s defensive deterrence hinders the threats and hazards from being carried out,” he added.

The commander went on to emphasize the strength of the resistance front against the Zionist regime, which he asserted was in a downward spiral.

The Zionist regime makes periodic rhetorical threats, but it is aware that it lacks the means to carry them out and is surrounded by the axis of resistance, according to the commander.