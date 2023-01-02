Iranian VP, Saudi FM hold talks in Brazil

TEHRAN- Mohammad Hosseini, the Vice-president of Iran, spoke with Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, in Brazil.

Hosseini and bin Farhan first met on the sidelines of Lula da Silva's inauguration as the new president of Brazil.

The Iranian official emphasized the need for continuing the bilateral negotiations between Riyadh and Tehran to restore diplomatic ties.

These negotiations began in Iraq with help from Iraqi authorities.

The Saudi top diplomat reiterated that the kingdom is committed to resuming talks on the current issues in order to set the stage for a concrete outcome.

He said that the type of ties between Tehran and Riyadh has an impact on regional issues.

The senior Iranian and Saudi diplomats held talks on December 19, in Amman, Jordan, on the sidelines of the second Baghdad Conference.

Saudi Arabia is prepared to resume negotiations with Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated on his Twitter account in Arabic following the meeting.

Five rounds of negotiations between Riyadh and Tehran have taken place in Baghdad to discuss the resumption of political ties as well as the reopening of the Saudi Arabian and Iranian embassies in Tehran and Riyadh, respectively. So far, they have come to a basic consensus.