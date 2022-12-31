Israel to fall due to its very essence, Iran says

TEHRAN- Benjamin Netanyahu who has taken the helm again in Israel has received criticism from Iran's Foreign Ministry for repeating unfounded accusations against Tehran, stating that the Zionist regime is inherently decaying.

“The Zionist regime’s same old prime minister who is known to all seeks to fabricate an identity for himself and the illegitimate regime of Israel by repeating his bogus claims against Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on his Twitter account on Friday.

The Tel Aviv regime has spent more than 70 years trying to resolve its identity issue, Kanaani said, noting Israel’s name is synonymous with genocide, pillage, forced relocation, and numerous other terrible atrocities.

"This is an interpretation of the misguided policies and actions of Britain, the U.S., and certain European nations in backing the illegitimate regime," the spokesman added.

Kanaani proceeded, "Palestine is not destroyable, and decline is inherent in the Zionist regime's nature and essence."

Netanyahu laid forth three major objectives for his coalition government during his first cabinet meeting, the first of which was to halt Iran's nuclear development.

Netanyahu, who served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021, underlined his steadfast opposition to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), often known as the Iran nuclear deal, in a previous interview with Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV.

Netanyahu purportedly said that “the JCPOA is a horrible agreement because it allowed Iran basically with international approval, to develop a nuclear and basically an atomic arsenal paved with gold, with hundreds of billions of dollars of sanction relief.”

Additionally, Netanyahu's cabinet pledged to push additional anti-Palestinian measures and to increase the size of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.