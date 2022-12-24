Iran ready to provide education facilities for Afghan women

TEHRAN - In a meeting with the interim Afghan ambassador to Tehran on Saturday, an adviser to the Iranian foreign minister declared the Islamic Republic’s stance over the suspension of university education for all female students in Afghanistan.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Rasoul Mousavi stated that Iran is ready to provide the necessary infrastructure, including online platforms, for Afghan female students.

Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, on Thursday expressed dismay at the Taliban's decision to bar female students from attending universities in Afghanistan.