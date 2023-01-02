Iran pursues Gen. Soleimani's case until final resolve 

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, has stressed that the Islamic Republic would make every effort to bring the perpetrators of the U.S. assassination of the country's top anti-terror commander, General Qassem Soleimani, to justice.

Kanaani hailed General Soleimani's leadership in the war against terrorism and the strengthening of the resistance front during a news conference on Monday.

“This magnificent martyr dedicated his life to honorably defending the Islamic Republic of Iran, the peace and security of the world, and the Iranian nation. Within the context of the Islamic Republic of Iran's strategic plans to ensure regional and global peace and stability, he played a significant role,” he noted.

The spokesman also asserted that General Soleimani took decisive action against both domestic and foreign terrorist organizations.

He detailed how the assassination of General Soleimani was planned and carried out by the U.S. government in violation of international law and norms under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“This heinous crime occurred when he was a high-ranking Iranian diplomat on an official tour to Iraq. The United States' unlawful crime in assassinating General Soleimani was a blatant act of terrorism that was orchestrated and carried out in an organized way,” Kanaani underlined.

He went on to add, “According to international legal norms, the U.S. is entirely responsible for the crime, and all planners, organizers, and perpetrators are liable for the terrorist act.”

“In order to bring the criminals to justice, the Iranian foreign ministry has worked with other government agencies and the judiciary to employ all legal avenues,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that such an effort will be made with seriousness in domestic, regional, and international courts of law until a resolution is reached.

On January 3, 2020, a U.S. drone attack ordered by Trump assassinated General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and his associates.

Due to their crucial contributions to the regional war against Daesh, notably in Iraq and Syria, both leaders enjoyed great respect throughout West Asia.

Iraqi legislators passed a resolution requiring the government to withdraw all foreign military soldiers commanded by the U.S. from the country two days after their assassinations.

“Iran appreciates rapprochement with Egypt”

In other parts of his speech, Kanaani addressed the reestablishment of diplomatic ties between Egypt and Iran, saying Tehran supports any constructive action in this direction.

He stated that Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers convened last month on the sidelines of the second regional Iraq meeting in Amman, Jordan.

Kanaani remarked that the two parties decided to carry on their discussions in order to find a resolution to the consular concerns.

“Tehran fully ready to conclude Vienna negotiations”

Kanaani also referred to diplomatic efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name of the Iran nuclear agreement.

He noted, “There was agreement that talks should resume with the goal of initiating and concluding the Vienna talks, and the exchange of messages should be done at all levels.”

“Iran is fully ready to finish the Vienna talks on the basis of a draft that adheres to its red lines and is the result of months of tough and intense negotiations. This preparedness won't stay forever, and the Western side now has the initiative,” he said.

In April 2021, negotiations to resurrect the JCPOA began in Vienna, Austria, with the goal of gauging Washington's commitment to rejoining the agreement and lifting sanctions against Iran.

“Iran committed to Afghanistan peace, security”

The spokesman stated that as part of the Islamic Republic's ethical policy, it is committed to assisting Afghanistan in reestablishing peace and security.

“Iran takes a cautious approach toward Afghanistan since any events there will have an impact on Iran as well because the two nations share a border,” he stressed.

"Tehran fully active in fighting terrorism”

The spokesperson said that Syria, Turkey, and Russia are aware of Iran's leadership in the battle against terrorism and its efforts to help the Syrian people and government when asked why Iran was not invited to a meeting to assess the events in Syria.

“Israel needs to pay attention to its shaky positions”

When asked about the danger posed by the Zionist regime of Israel, the spokesperson remarked that Israeli leaders should be aware of the unstable situation of their new government.

He continued by emphasizing that Tehran will retaliate to any threats, therefore they need to carefully consider the fallout from such threats.

Kanaani also denounced the Israeli recent attack on the airport in Damascus, Syria, urging the UN and other international organizations to decry such a heinous move.

“Allegations of sending drones to Russia”

Kanaani also disputed Ukraine's assertion that Iran had sent drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, pointing out that the accusing states had not yet been able to provide evidence to back up their spurious accusations.

“Tehran-Riyadh talks constructive”

The spokesman described the climate of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia as positive and constructive when asked on the question.

“Unfreezing Iran assets”

The spokesperson also mentioned Iran's blocked assets in Swiss banks and underscored that the Islamic Republic is seeking to unfreeze its own assets using all legal and diplomatic channels.