Human rights abusers try to mudsling Iran: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN- Misrepresenting the Islamic establishment will not mask the actual nature of the phony defenders of human rights, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has emphasized.

Nasser Kanaani said on his Twitter account on Tuesday that all charges leveled by some regimes against Iran are the same as the most horrific crimes they have ever perpetrated against their own countries and people.

“The misrepresentation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not conceal the real nature of false supporters of human rights, for how long would you continue hypocrisy!” he added.