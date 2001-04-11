Felix Trinidad Aiming for Ring Greatness

NEW YORK WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Felix "Tito" Trinidad said here Tuesday he has set his sights on a place among boxing's greatest as he prepares for the middleweight championship in May.

"I want to be the greatest," said the Puerto Rican.

Trinidad said he plans to become the first fighter to hold all three crowns in the 160-pound middleweight division.

Ironically, he was speaking on the "Sugar" Ray Robinson Block, which has been dedicated to the late boxing legend who reigned supreme in the middleweight division from 1951 to 1958, AFP reported.

"I want to tell all three champions at 160 pounds and especially to (William) Joppy that I am going to be the king of all three crowns," Trinidad said.

"I promise to all Puerto Ricans and to all the Latin people that I will be the new champion."

Trinidad, 28, who has an unblemished record of 39 wins, including 32 knockouts, will step up to the middleweight division for the first time on May 12 to fight Joppy, the two-time WBA champion, in the second of a three-fight tournament, known as the "Middleweight World Championship Series."

The first will be April 14 between IBF champion Bernard Hopkins (38-2-1, 28 KOs) and WBC holder Keith Holmes (35-2, 23 KOs).

The tournament is designed to unify the belts of IBF, WBC and WBA. The winners will meet later in the year to determine the undisputed champion for the first time since "marvelous" Marvin Hagler more than 15 years ago.

"Sugar Ray was the greatest and I'm confident I will see myself in his position. that's going to happen. Sugar Ray Robinson and 'Tito' Trinidad, the greatest at 160 pound," said Trinidad.

Trinidad's father and trainer, Felix, relished the opportunity to make history.