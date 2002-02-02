TEHRAN The skiing team of Iran is to leave here for the United States Wednesday to take part in the 2002 Winter Games to be held in Salt Lake City.

Talking to IRNA on Saturday, Issa Saveh-Shemshaki added the Iranian team comprises two skiers and six officials.

The expenditures of the team will be totally borne by the Organizing Committee of Winter Olympics, said the official.

The president of Iran's Skiing Federation (ISF) said Baqer Kalhor will represent Iran in Alpine competitions and his teammate Seyed Mostafa Mir-Hashemi is to compete in the cross-country contests.

The two coaches Qorban-Ali Souleqani and Morteza Saveh-Shemshaki will steer the Iranian skiers, added the chairman of ISF who is also head of the team.

Touching upon the controversial issue of fingerprinting and receiving photos of athletes by the United States officials in the airports, Saveh-Shemshaki said: "The problem has been apparently solved and the necessary visas for Iranian team are now available."

He added Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC) is following up the issue.

The team of the country will fly for Italy and Chicago before arriving in Salt Lake City, said the president of Iran's Skiing Federation, adding that it will back home on March 24.

Saveh-Shemshaki said this is the first time that Iran participates in the cross-country event of Winter Games.

Due to top skiers of the world, Iran has no chance for winning medals, said the official concluding "but presence in the Salt Lake City Olympics is important."