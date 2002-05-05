Iran, Niger Urge Boosting of Ties

TEHRAN Iran's new Ambassador to Niger Ahmad Shoeybi, in a meeting with Nigerian Prime Minister Hama Amadou in Niamey on Sunday said Niger's decision to sever relations with the Zionist regime would reinforce solidarity of world nations with Palestinians.

Shoeybi expressed hope that other Arab and Muslim countries would abide by the ratifications of the Organization of Islamic Conference in break off ties with the Zionist regime.

Both sides also exchanged views on ways to reestablish Iran-Niger Joint Economic Commission and on the prospects of mutual cooperation in such areas as agriculture, oil industry, mines and health.

Amadou, for his part, welcomed Niamey-Tehran cooperation in the fields of oil industry, energy and health and expressed hope that the joint commission will prepare the grounds for both countries to further boost bilateral ties.