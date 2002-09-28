Fifty Vital Materials for the Body

Twenty of the said 50 vital materials for the body are the necessary amino acids, out of which 10 can be made by the body and the rest shall be provided for.

Amino acids are the units of proteins. The said ten amino acids can be taken completely by consumption of meat, milk, egg and potatoes.

Therefore absolute vegetarians must notice that all of these ten amino acids can not be found in vegetable foods and they need to take several vegetable foods a day to receive the said needed amino acids.

Necessary amino acids should all be present together in the body, otherwise they will not act properly. The liver needs all of the said amino acids completely, and, even if one of them is not provided, the rest of the amino acids do not act properly and are burned instead of making the necessary materials.

Another necessary material for the body, vitamin B12, unfortunately does not reach the body of the absolute vegetarians at all. This vitamin is not made by our body and is not existent in many dishes, because only the body of the ruminants makes it. It can be found in the liver and the meat of the ruminants. Actually, body's need for this vitamin is a very low dose and human's liver can reserve this vitamin for a period of 5 years.

Every single one of the amino acids has more than 200 important functions in the body. For instance when 51 amino acids are placed one after another in a special manner, insulin is made in the two chains of A & B. There are two other vital vitamins too, which are folic acid and vitamin B6.