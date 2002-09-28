TEHRAN -- The consumer price index for goods and services in Iran's urban areas (inflation rate) rose by 14.9 percent in the Iranian month of 'Mordad' (July 23-August 22) compared to the same month last year, standing at 201 points.

Based on statistics released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the index in Mordad was up 0.3 percent compared to that in the preceding Iranian month of `Tir' (June 22-July 22), IRNA reported.

According to the CBI report, the average price index in urban areas in the first five months of this year (started March 21) reached 198.1 points, up 14.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The consumer price index for goods and services in Iran's urban areas showed 0.2 percent growth this Mordad compared to that for Tir, and up 9.4 percent compared with the same month last year.

The index averaged 187.3 points in the first five months, up 8.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

The producer price index in Iran rose by one percent in Mordad compared to that in Tir and by about 12.9 percent compared to last year's Mordad, standing at 210.4 points.

The average producers' index price in Iran reached 205.3 points in the first five months, up 11.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to CBI statistics, the price index for goods exported by Iran reached 224.8 points in Mordad, up 1.5 percent compared to that in Tir and up by 3.7 percent compared to last year's Mordad.

The average price index for goods exported in the first five months rose by 3.5 percent compared to the same period last year, standing at 230 points.

The price index for consumer goods and services in Tehran reached 210.2 points, up by 0.6 percent compared to Tir.

The index closed at 206.7 points in the first five months on average, showing a 15.9 percent rise compared to the corresponding period last year.