Deputy Criticizes Majlis for Poor Supervision

Qodratollah Alikhani, the deputy representing Bouin-Zahra, criticized the officials for creating 'an atmosphere of mistrust' regarding such issues as contaminated meat, and Iran's air fleet, and called on concerned authorities to probe the cases.

Alikhani, speaking at a pre-debate speech, highlighted the need to address the economic woe of the country, and criticized the Majlis for its poor performance regarding its supervisory tasks.

"If the Majlis refrains from political inclinations to constantly publicize the results of its supervisory missions, no party can no longer trump up a lame excuse to justify its mismanagement," he said.