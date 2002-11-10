U.S. Intends to Dominate Mideast Oil Before Emergence of a Unified Europe: Lecturer

TEHRAN - The U.S. intends to dominate the oil and gas resources in Middle East prior to the establishment of a unified Europe, said the lecturer of George Town University, Rob Sobhani in an interview with Fox News TV Channel.

The U.S. is hunting for new oil resources in the Middle East due to the some insecurities in Saudi Arabia, therefore, under such circumstances Iraq can be an appropriate oil resource for the U.S., Sobhani added.

Commenting on the UN resolution on Iraq Sobhani said that Saddam Hussein intends to make the working conditions difficult for the UN weapons inspectors. In fact, Saddam intends to take advantage of the auspicious month of Ramazan, which is a sacred month for the Muslims, intriguing their feelings, however, George W. Bush is the winner of this game and Saddam will be defeated, Sobhani added.

Syria and Iraq have always competed for domination of the Arab World. Syria sided with the U.S. in the 1991 Persian Gulf war against Iraq and will comply with the UN resolutions, he stressed.

Following the 9/11, a new model is observed in the foreign policies of the U.S., he noted, adding that "The weapons of mass destruction that Iraq keeps, gives a pretext to the U.S. to attack Iraq.

Even if Saddam accepts resolution 1441, the U.S. will still be looking for new pretexts to attack Iraq, he pinpointed.

While the Bush administration contends its stance against Saddam was bolstered by the UN Security Council's call for Iraq to disarm, San Francisco activists say they will continue protesting U.S. policy, calling it war planning on behalf of oil interests.

"The Bush administration is not interested in weapons inspections," activist Medea Benjamin of the San Francisco-based groups United for Peace and Global Exchange told the San Francisco ***Chronicle***. "It is interested in going to war against Iraq. This is a war for oil," she added.

Benjamin, a former Green Party U.S. Senate nominee, charged that the United States threatened nations that did not support the UN resolution with loss of access to Iraqi oil after a possible military conflict with Iraq, or with loss of future aid, the ***Chronicle*** reported on Saturday.

San Francisco has emerged as a hotbed of activism against the Bush administration's Iraq aims. The city last month hosted its largest peace rally since the Vietnam War, drawing a crowd of 80,000, according to organizers. The newspaper also reported that Richard Becker, San Francisco representative for the sponsor group of recent large peace demonstrations, said the United States seeks a "colonial regime" that would "turn over Iraq's oil to U.S. oil companies."