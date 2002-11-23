Iranian Joins AIPS Weightlifting Committee

WARSAW -- An Iranian media person has been elected as a member of Weightlifting Committee of the Association Internationale de la Presss Sportive (AIPS).

Khosro Kafili, editor of Sports Desk of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), was introduced to AIPS by Iranian Association of Journalists and Photographers.

This is the first time that an Iranian sport reporter has joined the Weightlifting Committee of the AIPS.

AIPS, gathering together 140 member countries is the only world body affiliated to international sports media, IRNA said.

It is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1924.

It actively represents the interests of thousands of sports journalists all over the world. It has specialized commissions for all Olympic sports.

The members of these committees work together with the organizers of big sports events in order to provide best possible press facilities for media persons covering sports events.