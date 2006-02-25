Iran, Switzerland stress expansion of economic relations

VIENNA (IRNA) – Iran and Switzerland in Bern on Friday discussed avenues for bolstering economic and trade cooperation.

Visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe and American Affairs Saeed Jalili, currently in Switzerland at the invitation of Swiss officials, met with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Jean-Daniel Gerber.

Jalili said mutual relations between Tehran and Bern were "good," and highlighted the importance of bolstering cooperation in exports and imports, insurance, banking, tourism and technology.

He expressed his country's readiness to boost ties and outlined opportunities for investment in Iranian industries and in its oil sector.

Gerber, who is also head of Switzerland's Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), pointed to Iran as an important country in the region and expressed full satisfaction over the activities of Swiss companies doing business in Iran.

He said that exports to Iran were guaranteed by the Swiss government and ample opportunities were open for Swiss companies to engage in trade and economic transactions with Iran.