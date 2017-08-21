Switzerland, Iran to boost nuclear safety cooperation

TEHRAN – Iranian and Swiss nuclear regulatory authorities agreed on Sunday to enhance cooperation in nuclear safety as Switzerland assumes presidency of the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association, IRNA reported.

That the two sides agreed to devise a roadmap for furthering cooperation was made in a meeting in Switzerland between Director General of Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) Hans Wanner and director of Iran's Centre for Nuclear Safety System Hojattollah Salehi.

SP/PA

