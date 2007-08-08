TEHRAN (PIN) -- North Korean Trade Minister Rim Kyo’ng-man and his deputies met with Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Seyyed Kazem Vaziri-Hamaneh here Wednesday.

According to the Petroleum Ministry, the visiting trade minister called the two countries’ cooperation in the energy sector positive, calling for promoting bilateral cooperation and exchanging of technical know-how.“As the two states are spearheading the campaign against imperialism and their political ties are at the highest level, North Korea is keen to import Iran’s oil and deliver gasoline to Iran as North Korea has a surplus capacity,” said Rim.Based on the two sides’ agreement, North Korea will dispatch some teams to Iran to pass advanced training courses on the refining industry.Vaziri-Hamaneh, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the holding of the meeting, underlining the necessity to boost bilateral cooperation.“The two countries have the capacity to cooperate in exploration, production, and other sectors of energy,” said the oil minister.North Korea’s deputy oil minister is scheduled to pay a visit to Iran next week in a bid to put the already reached agreements into practice