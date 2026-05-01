Knowledge and action are two wings of national progress: Leader

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a strategic message on Friday evening marking the occasions of Labor Day and Teacher’s Day, defining education and labor as the “two wings” indispensable for Iran’s national ascent.

The message shifts the strategic focus toward a sustained “economic and cultural jihad [struggle]” following the Islamic Republic’s recent and significant demonstrations of military prowess against its adversaries.

The Leader characterized teachers as the primary architects of the future, responsible for “molding the identity of the next generation” and fostering deep insight. He emphasized that students are living mirrors of their instructors, reflecting their knowledge, behavior, and speech across all spheres of social life.

Consequently, he called for a heavy responsibility in education that extends beyond instruction to the cultivation of a resilient Iranian-Islamic identity capable of withstanding foreign cultural incursions.

Turning to the economic sphere, Ayatollah Khamenei described the workforce as the “backbone” of the nation’s material strength and sovereignty. The Leader urged business owners to treat every worker as “the wealth of that unit” and strictly avoid layoffs, even during hardship.

To ensure a decisive victory in this economic battle, he urged the public to prioritize “the consumption of domestically produced goods,” describing this patriotic choice as a form of national support comparable to the public’s unwavering backing for the armed forces.

Reflecting on recent developments, Ayatollah Khamenei observed that having demonstrated its “significant capabilities” in the military theater after decades of struggle, Iran must now defeat its adversaries in the cultural and economic arenas.

By reinforcing an Iranian-Islamic identity and empowering the domestic workforce, he said the nation will successfully “traverse the path toward the peaks of progress and excellence.”

This journey, the Leader noted, will be accelerated through divine grace and the intercession and prayers of “our Master,” the Promised Savior, Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance).