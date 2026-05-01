ICRC president hails IRCS efforts, bravery during war

TEHRAN – The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, has commended the efforts, bravery, and accomplishments of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) during the recent imposed war by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel on Iran.

Spoljaric Egger has recently paid an official visit to Iran to discuss urgent humanitarian concerns.

“I admire the courage and commitment of the Iranian Red Crescent Society aid workers to provide humanitarian relief to people affected by the recent war. Your efforts were both important and outstanding,” Mehr news agency quoted Spoljaric Egger as saying.

The official made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand.

Highlighting the importance of respecting international humanitarian law (IHL), the official noted that the IHL is frequently violated in the region; the war impacts on civilians, particularly children, are unacceptable. There is no justified reason for depriving children of their rights.

The measures that lead to the breach of IHL, and the attacks that target civilians and humanitarian workers, have to be stopped and reversed, she added.

The official described the current situation as dangerous, saying that “We and the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s staff should use our capacity to reduce tensions, which is essential for the protection of civilians and children.

That is why we are here, staying here; we fulfil our responsibility inside and outside the country to change the situation, and offer assistance in any way that is possible.”

The IRCS is a leading, strong national society, equipped with good facilities. The ICRC representative in Iran will help meet the country’s medical needs to set up hospitals and facilitate the import of supplies that are not allowed under sanctions, she further noted.

The official went on to thank the head of the IRCS for his continuous follow-up on the issues and for providing the ICRC with information and reports.

Based on IRCS and Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ reports, “we will assess the current situations, and present an analysis of possible breaches of international humanitarian law,” the official said.

Spoljaric Egger is planning to hold meetings with senior government officials to discuss the humanitarian consequences of the recent illegal war by the United States and Israel on Iran and the region, and to reaffirm the importance of international humanitarian law in protecting civilians and essential infrastructure during conflict.

The official is also scheduled to talk about practical arrangements to dispatch additional supplies to support the IRCS relief services, which are on the front line of providing life-saving aid amid conflicts.

The ICRC is expected to deliver more medical tools and medicine to the country in the near future.

The first humanitarian relief items from the ICRC included 171 tons of essential items such as blankets, water containers, kitchen sets, tarpaulin cloths, hygiene parcels, solar lamps, buckets, and mattresses that were delivered by five trucks, IRNA reported.

Moreover, 200 generators and 100 water pumps, purchased from the country’s market, were donated to the IRCS.

The two shipments will provide for the basic needs of 25,000 families.

MT /MG