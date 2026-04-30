Iranian wrestling legend Movahed dies

TEHRAN - The world of wrestling mourns the loss of Iranian icon Abdollah Movahed Ardabili.

Movahed died at the age of 86 in the U.S. on Thursday.

A titan of freestyle wrestling, Movahed’s career was marked by extraordinary success, including a coveted gold medal at the 1968 Olympics. He was the proud flag bearer for Iran at the 1970 Asian Games, a testament to his esteemed national status.

His dominance extended to the world stage, securing five World Championship gold medals between 1965 and 1970. Movahed’s unparalleled skill and sportsmanship inspired a generation and cemented his legacy as one of wrestling’s all-time greats.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest condolences to his family and the entire sports community.