Iranian wrestling legend Movahed dies
April 30, 2026 - 21:9
TEHRAN - The world of wrestling mourns the loss of Iranian icon Abdollah Movahed Ardabili.
Movahed died at the age of 86 in the U.S. on Thursday.
A titan of freestyle wrestling, Movahed’s career was marked by extraordinary success, including a coveted gold medal at the 1968 Olympics. He was the proud flag bearer for Iran at the 1970 Asian Games, a testament to his esteemed national status.
His dominance extended to the world stage, securing five World Championship gold medals between 1965 and 1970. Movahed’s unparalleled skill and sportsmanship inspired a generation and cemented his legacy as one of wrestling’s all-time greats.
The Tehran Times extends its deepest condolences to his family and the entire sports community.
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