The Eiffel Tower could not outshine the tears for Minab’s children

TEHRAN — The rain had softened the stones of Place du Trocadéro, but it did not dim the candles. Beneath the Eiffel Tower, hundreds gathered in Paris on April 25 for a vigil that was part mourning, part protest, and part accusation.

The crowd came to honor the victims of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon, and to make sure their names were not reduced to statistics or pushed aside by meaningless statements of Western politicians.

The scene was striking in its mix of people and symbols. Iranian families stood beside Lebanese supporters, French anti-war activists, students, and human rights campaigners.

Many wore black. Others held candles or carried portraits of the Minab schoolchildren killed in the opening strike of the U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression.

Banners moved above the crowd, alongside Iranian, Lebanese, and Palestinian flags.

A wire fence had been turned into a makeshift Wall of Martyrs, covered in red ribbons that fluttered in the damp night air.

What gave the vigil its force was not only the emotion, but the clarity of its message. The gathering rejected the idea that the war had been precise, limited, or defensible.

According to official figures, the 40-day assault on Iran killed over 3,400 people, at least 45 percent of whom were civilians. The wounded numbered in the tens of thousands, and the destruction reached far beyond military targets.

The Minab school massacre remained at the center of the evening. On February 28, the first day of the campaign of aggression, missiles hit Minab elementary school in southern Iran, killing at least 155 students.

At the Paris vigil, organizers treated Minab not as an isolated tragedy, but as the clearest example of what they described as a war against civilian life itself.

The wider destruction gave that claim weight. Over 125,000 civilian sites were damaged during the war, including 83,351 residential units, 39,508 commercial-residential units, 339 medical facilities, and 942 schools, according to official tallies. Telecommunications infrastructure was also deliberately hit, while water purification plants and the power grid were damaged in ways that left ordinary people exposed to deeper hardship.

Paris has become a recurring stage for this outrage. A large rally had already taken place at Bastille on March 1, shortly after the strikes began. Protests continued through March and April, including demonstrations in Europe and outside U.S. embassies in multiple countries after the ceasefire announced on April 8.

The Paris vigil at Trocadéro fit into that larger wave, but it felt different because it was slower, more intimate, and more openly tied to the martyrs.

The symbolism of the location sharpened the political message. Trocadéro is associated with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, yet demonstrators used the space to question what those words mean when schools are bombed and civilian neighborhoods are shattered.

Several participants also criticized France’s role, arguing that Paris cannot publicly deny involvement while allowing U.S. aircraft to use French bases for logistical support. In their view, the war is not only being fought by bombs, but sustained by political cover.

The Eiffel Tower glowed across the Seine, but the more lasting image was the one made by the crowd itself: a public memory that refused to move on.

The vigil in Paris gave the martyrs a voice, linked Iranian grief to a wider international protest movement, and reminded the world that the price of this war is being paid first and foremost by civilians.