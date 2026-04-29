Iran: US unlawful acts endanger maritime security in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York has issued a sharp condemnation of US actions in the Persian Gulf, declaring that American provocations and threats against ships with Iranian origins or destinations are the main source of insecurity in the strategic waterway.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Iranian mission emphasized that any disruption to maritime transport in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, along with its global consequences, lies squarely with the United States. “The US's unlawful actions endanger international navigation,” the statement read.

Iran also clarified that it is not a party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and is therefore not bound by its treaty-based provisions. However, as the main coastal state within whose territorial sea the Strait of Hormuz lies, Tehran asserted its legitimate and legal right to take necessary and proportionate measures to address emerging security threats, ensure safe navigation, and prevent the misuse of the strait for hostile or military purposes.

The Iranian mission stressed that lasting stability in the Persian Gulf and the wider region can only be achieved through a durable cessation of aggression against Iran, backed by credible guarantees of non-recurrence and full respect for Iran’s sovereign rights and interests.