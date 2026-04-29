State visit of staged amnesia for two untouchable Epstein-era dynasts

TEHRAN — The 2026 state visit of Charles III to Washington was supposed to be a victory lap for the Western world. In reality, it felt more like a high-stakes funeral for accountability.

Beneath the roar of the flyovers and the clinking of crystal at White House dinners, a much older and more cynical "Special Relationship" was being renewed: the mutual agreement between London and Washington to ensure the specter of Jeffrey Epstein remains silent.

The most damning moment of the trip happened in the silence that followed a single, desperate request.

Representative Ro Khanna, a key architect of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, had asked the King for a gesture of basic humanity: a private meeting with the survivors of the Epstein network.

It was a chance for Charles to pretend that the monarchy has a pulse. Instead, the King retreated into the coward’s veto, turning his back on the very people whose lives were shattered by the circles his family moved in.

To understand this refusal, one must look at the blueprint. Long before Epstein was a household name, Charles maintained a chillingly intimate friendship with Jimmy Savile, Britain’s most prolific sexual predator.

Savile was a mentor, a marriage counselor, and a man to whom Charles once gifted gold cufflinks with a note of thanks for services the public would supposedly never know.

That same willful blindness, the ability to keep a predator in the fold until the stench becomes unbearable, is the exact same gear the Royal PR machine is using today to manage the Epstein fallout.

The timing of this visit was almost aggressively ironic.

Following the February arrest of Charles' brother Andrew for misconduct in public office, Andrew stands accused of treating his role as a UK trade envoy as a delivery service for sensitive information meant for Epstein’s eyes.

Yet, in the U.S. Capitol, a building literally designed to represent the overthrow of royal tyranny, Charles stood as a symbol of institutional immunity.

He spoke in a rhetorical fog, using vague terms such as "social harms" to avoid ever uttering the names of the victims or the monsters who groomed them.

The American side of the stage was no less scripted. Trump, despite his pledge for "total transparency," has presided over a release of the Epstein files that looks more like a game of Tetris: strategically redacted blocks designed to protect the reputations of those still in power.

Under Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the "unredacted" truth has remained frustratingly out of reach, hidden behind layers of national security excuses and executive privilege.

When Trump and Charles shook hands, it was a visual confirmation of the untouchables’ club.

Both men have names that appear in the ledgers; both men now at least partly control the levers of the very systems supposed to investigate those ledgers.

Even the political fallout in London adds to the grim coherence of this story. The disgrace of Peter Mandelson, the former British Ambassador to the U.S. under Keir Starmer dismissed and arrested for his own web of Epstein-linked misconduct, proves that this rot is an elite infection that transcends the Labour-Tory divide and the Atlantic Ocean.