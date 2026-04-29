Qalibaf: Enemy turns to media and economic warfare after military failures

TEHRAN - Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the Iranian nation has foiled multiple US and Israeli plans since the beginning of their aggression against Iran on February 28.

In an audio message, the parliament speaker said the enemy was under the illusion that assassinating Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and military commanders would defeat the Islamic Republic, but this plan failed.

Qalibaf added that the US and Israel then targeted Iran’s defensive systems, but Iranian missile and drone strikes thwarted their efforts.

He said they then sought to push Iran toward a “Venezuela-style” scenario, but failed again. He added that they later tried to activate separatist groups in the western parts of the country, efforts that were defeated thanks to the work of the military and intelligence forces.

The parliament speaker said the US and Israel also made an attempt in mid-March to plot a coup, but they were strongly rejected by the Iranian people.

He added that the enemy also sought to bring forces into the country and tested this plan in Isfahan, but it ended in a fiasco.

Qalibaf said after all these failures, the enemy is now attempting to create internal collapse in Iran through a naval blockade, economic pressure, and psychological warfare. He also referred to US President Donald Trump’s claims about divisions between “hardliners and moderates,” saying these are aimed at sowing discord inside the country.

The parliament speaker said the only way to counter these plots is unity. He added that national cohesion has neutralized all conspiracies from the beginning of the war from February 28 until today, and any action that creates division serves the enemy’s plan.

Qalibaf concluded that Iran’s institutions are working in full unity under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

